Judge denies Pilot request for fraud trial transcripts - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge denies Pilot request for fraud trial transcripts

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - The federal judge presiding over the fraud trial of four former executives at the truck stop chain controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has denied a company attorney's request for real-time transcripts of court proceedings.

U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier ruled Thursday that the rough transcripts should not be made available to attorneys for Pilot Flying J because the company is a not a party in the case.

Pilot attorney Aubrey Harwell earlier in the week filed a notice with the court that Pilot is a "non-party with a substantial interest" in the trial scheduled to begin on Monday.

Fourteen former staffers have pleaded guilty to charges related to Pilot's fuel rebate scam. The Haslam brothers have denied any prior knowledge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.