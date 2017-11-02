CPD homicide department supervisor announces run for Hamilton Co. Sheriff

Victor Miller, a Chattanooga Police Department Homicide Unit Supervisor, announced his candidacy for Hamilton County Sheriff on Thursday.

“I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for Hamilton County Sheriff," Miller said in a press release. "I care about our community and want to focus on keeping us safe and building community relationships.”

“We can make Hamilton County safer and reduce crime by focusing on the crimes that matter most to us, protecting our children and schools, providing more support and resources to our deputies, and building relationships between all segments of Hamilton County’s diverse community and law enforcement,” said Miller.

As a law enforcement officer, Miller has dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. Miller’s experience serving the community includes his duties as a patrol officer, homicide detective, police department spokesperson, Crime Stoppers coordinator, and currently as a Homicide Unit Supervisor. Additionally, Miller served a role in tragic cases such as the Chattanooga Terrorist Attack and Woodmore Bus Crash.

“I will do everything I can to preserve all the great things about Hamilton County and will work diligently to make our community an even better and safer place to live, work, and visit," Miller said. "Your safety is my top priority.”

Miller has a deep understanding of the issues facing our community and has forged a relationship with community members across the county. Miller’s community involvement includes current and past service on committees that focus on supporting victims and witnesses of violence, recruitment, diversity, employee benefits, community-oriented policing, and enhancing law enforcement response to victims of violence.

“Over the coming months, I will release specific plans on how we can make Hamilton County better and safer for everyone,” said Miller. “I look forward to meeting with and listening to the concerns and ideas of community members."

You can follow the campaign online by clicking here.