UTC sets Beat Hunger, Music Ensemble performances

Hear, instead of see, the Northern Lights. Get lost in Ukranian folk tunes. Support the Community Kitchen with an energetic night of percussion. Experience the juxtaposition of mortals and angels with the seasons, all in the Roland Hayes Concert Hall at the UTC Fine Arts Center. Here is the schedule of events:

What: UTC Chamber Singers and Chattanooga Singers present “Northern Lights”

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

Details: “Northern Lights,” a concert featuring music from the Baltic States will spotlight music by Estonian composer Veljo Tormis, Latvian composers Rihards Dubras, Peteris Vasks, Andrejs Jansons, Norwegian composers Kim André Arnesen, Trond Kverno, Knut Nystedt, Finnish composers Edvard Grieg, Harri Wessman, Einojuhani Rautavaara, and Swedish composers Carl-Bertil Agnestig, Jan Sandström, and Gustaf Nordqvist.

Student soloists include Jessica Adams, Kristen Vradenburgh, Taylor Hamilton, Brandon Middlebrooks, Jacob Hoverman, Morgan Ferrel and will include student conductors Kristen Vradenburgh and Taylor Hamilton. Both choruses are directed by Kevin Ford and accompanied by David Friberg.

A second, underlying theme for the concert is that of peace. This part of the world has known occupation and freedom that came through peaceful means of group singing. Come and enjoy a peaceful evening of great music.

What: UTC Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky and More

When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

Details: Conducted by Sandy Morris, this 65-member college/community orchestra includes music majors and non-majors from UTC and Chattanooga State, UTC music faculty members, area music educators and other talented amateur and professional musicians from the region.

The concert features Peter Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, in which he deftly incorporated several Ukrainian folk tunes. The work was very successful from its first performance because of Tchaikovsky’s exciting development of the themes, and it won critical acclaim among Russia’s nationalistic composers known as “The Five.”

Also on the program is the overture to Giuseppe Verdi’s Nabucco, his first widely acclaimed opera chronicles the exile of the Jews from their homeland by Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar II. A hauntingly beautiful work entitled Longing for Your Return by Steven Amundson, professor of music theory and conducting and conductor of orchestras at St. Olaf College, provides a respite between these powerful works.

What: UTC Jazz Band, Marching Mocs and Alumni Jazz Band present “MocWave”

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16

Where: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

Details: The Marching Mocs will perform highlights from the 2017 marching season. The program will feature African drummer Maxwell Omwenga and vocalist Caelan Paul. Guest conductor will be Professor Emeritus Anthony D’Andrea. The Jazz Band is conducted by Dr. Erika Schafer; Marching Mocs director is Dr. Craig Davis and Assistant Director is Dr. Schafer.

What: 21st Annual “Beat Hunger” Concert

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20

Where: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center

Admission: 2 non-perishable food items or $2 check donation to the Community Kitchen

Details: Every year, UTC’s Percussion Ensemble kick-off the Chattanooga holiday giving season with “Beat Hunger,” a concert to benefit the Community Kitchen. For more than two decades, this concert has a been a tradition in downtown Chattanooga, attended by UTC students and faculty, as well as a number of non-campus Chattanooga residents.

Chattanooga’s own bucket band, “Funkabuckets,” will perform in the lobby as concert-goers gather for “Beat Hunger.” The program includes standard works from the percussion literature and some more recent transcriptions borrowed from other areas. Program pieces range from six centuries of music and include all manner of unusual instruments, as well as the usual snare drums, timpani, mallet instruments and cymbals. All performers are UTC percussion students and Dr. Coulter’s students.

What: “Mortals and Angels” concert featuring the Women’s Chorale and Men’s Chorus

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1

Where: Roland Hayes Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center

Admission: Free and open to the public

Details: This concert is programmed with the theme “Mortals and Angels,” with the Men’s Chorus performing songs that address the human perspectives of the season and the Women’s Chorale performing seasonal songs about angels.

The Women’s Chorale includes undergraduate women from various majors all across campus. The Men’s Chorus includes undergraduate men as well as male community members.