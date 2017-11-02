Tracy City Elementary celebrates Safety Day

On Halloween day, TCE hosted a safety day for the faculty, staff, and students. Students learned the importance of safety and had the opportunity to see some of the emergency vehicles including Air Evac, TCPD, TCFD, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, Grundy EMS, Park Ranger Services, Project Basic, and Grundy County Safe Community Coalition.More
Molly Ragon of the Gordon Lee High School marching band in Chickamauga is getting national attention. Band director Burt Haynes announced that this outstanding musician, who previously made 1st chair trumpet All District, and Georgia All State, is the only Trumpet player from Georgia to be named to the All National Honor Ensembles, Concert Band. The event will be held in Orlando November 26-29. Here is more information on the program: During the...More
