Tracy City Elementary celebrates Safety Day

TRACY CITY, TN (WRCB) -

On Halloween day, Tracy City Elementary School hosted a safety day for the faculty, staff, and students.  Students learned the importance of safety and had the opportunity to see some of the emergency vehicles including Air Evac, TCPD, TCFD, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, Grundy EMS, Park Ranger Services, Project Basic, and Grundy County Safe Community Coalition.  The school would like to thank all of our emergency personnel for all that they do for the community.

