Tracy City Elementary celebrates Safety Day

Molly Ragon of the Gordon Lee High School marching band in Chickamauga is getting national attention. Band director Burt Haynes announced that this outstanding musician, who previously made 1st chair trumpet All District, and Georgia All State, is the only Trumpet player from Georgia to be named to the All National Honor Ensembles, Concert Band. The event will be held in Orlando November 26-29. Here is more information on the program: During the...