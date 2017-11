A former Walmart cashier was arrested after she told officers she stole $19,000 from her employer.

It happened at WalMart on Signal Mountain Road.

According to a report , a loss prevention officer at the store told Chattanooga police they began to notice a shortage of money at the same time every day.

The report states Tralondra Petty was seen on surveillance video taking money and stuffing the cash in her boots.

Petty told police she had been taking money since the beginning of last month.

She is charged with theft over $10,000.