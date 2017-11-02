Gordon Lee's Molly Ragan chosen for National Honor Ensemble in O - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gordon Lee's Molly Ragan chosen for National Honor Ensemble in Orlando

Molly Ragon
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) -

Molly Ragon of the  Gordon Lee High School marching band in Chickamauga is getting national attention. Band director Burt Haynes announced that this outstanding musician, who previously made 1st chair trumpet All District, and Georgia All State, is the only Trumpet player from Georgia to be named to the All National Honor Ensembles, Concert Band. The event will be held in Orlando November 26-29.

Here is more information on the program:  

During the 2016-17 school year, talented music students across the United States and overseas in military base schools practiced diligently to gain a chair or part in their local, district, and state music honor ensembles. And of those most elite high school musicians who were accepted to their district or All-State music ensembles, 608 of them—the “best of the best”—were selected for the National Association for Music Education’s (NAFME) 2017 All-National Honor Ensembles.

On November 28-29, the National Association for Music Education’s (NAfME) 2017 All-National Honor Ensembles will perform at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. The Jazz Band and Choir concerts take place 7:30-9:00PM, November 28, and the Concert Band and Symphony Orchestra concerts begin at 10:00AM, November 29, in the ballrooms at Disney Coronado Springs Resort. The concerts are free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

The All-National Honor Ensembles performers represent collaboration and creativity in its highest musical form. The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert bandsymphony orchestramixed choir, and jazz ensemble. Students were chosen through an audition process. The concert band and symphony orchestra will each have 155 and 152 instrumentalists respectively, the jazz ensemble 20 instrumentalists, and the mixed choir 281 vocalists. Eligible students have qualified for their state-level honor ensemble program and competed against top students for a spot in these national honor ensembles.

Selected students will be rehearsing a challenging repertoire in preparation for performing under the baton of five of the most prominent conductors in the United States: Dr. Z. Randall Stroope (Mixed Choir); Dr. Margery Deutsch (Symphony Orchestra); Dr. T. André Feagin (Concert Band); and Todd Stoll with Lauren Sevian (Jazz Ensemble). All conductors have received top honors in their field and will spend several days rehearsing with students before the concert.

 Click here to watch a YouTube video of Molly Ragon:

