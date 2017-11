A Chattanooga man is charged with stealing an elderly couple's wedding bands.

Chattanooga Police were called to North Park Road this week once the theft was discovered.

The couple told police they had hired the suspect, 24-year old Brandon Dakota Cox to do some yard work on October 13-th.

While there Cox asked permission to go inside to use the bathroom.

That's when, according to the police report, Cox went into the couple's bedroom and opened the jewelry box on top of the dresser and took 3 rings. He then repositioned the remaining jewelry to conceal the theft.

During the time of the theft and the reporting of the crime, Cox was picked up on a burglary charge and was already in jail.

This crime will be added to his charges.