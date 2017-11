Three convenience stores have been robbed at gunpoint, and the Chattanooga police are asking for the public's helping in identifying the suspect shown in surveillance photos

Police describe the suspect as:

Black male

16-25 years old

6 feet tall

approx. 180 lbs

The suspect was last seen wearing designer jeans, black hoodie, and a bandana/cloth over his face and carrying a small semi-auto pistol.

In all three robberies, police say the suspect fled on foot.

The locations robbed were:

October 27, 2017 at 4:22 a.m., Circle K - 4900 Brainerd Road

October 29, 2017 at 9:39 p.m., Raceway - 2528 Broad Street

October 29, 2017 at 10:41 p.m., Kangaroo - 4026 Shallowford Road

In you have information about the suspect, you're asked to please call 423-698-2525.