UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Silverdale Detention Facility captured

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Officials say escaped Silverdale Jail inmate Kenneth Miller was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

Miller has been safely returned to custody without incident, where he will face additional charges, including a charge for Escape. 

PREVIOUS STORY: An inmate escaped from the Silverdale Dention Facility Wednesday night.

A security check around that time showed inmate Kenneth L. Miller was unaccounted for and confirmed he had escaped and was no longer at the jail. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was notified and are leading the efforts in finding MIller.

Miller is a 46 year old white male, who was brought to the facility Wednesday evening for the charges of criminal trespassing.

All other inmates at Silverdale are accounted for and the facility remains on lockdown status, meaning inmates are confined to their cells with escorted movement only.

Anyone who believes they have seen Kenneth Miller or may have information about his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

