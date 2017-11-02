Local program provides second chances for those with criminal backgrounds

An organization called Impact1! is working to change the path for Chattanoogans who have wound up with criminal backgrounds.

Graduates learn about their "God-design" through Dr. David Banks' "PATH To Success" life skills curriculum, and experience a hands-on success model through the construction skills led by Wayne Moody.

Many of the construction projects take place at local homes, businesses an churches.

Many of the participants in the program have criminal backgrounds, but organizes say they have proven that they are more than their records. Some of them are holding down full- or part-time jobs, have started their own businesses, improved their relationships, or cleared legal hurdles.

