37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers recalled; one death report - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

37.8 million Kidde fire extinguishers recalled; one death reported

By WRCB Staff

More than 37 million fire extinguishers are being recalled because they may fail to activate during a fire, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. One death has been attributed to the defective extinguishers.

Kidde has recalled a series of small fire extinguishers with plastic handles that may be re-badged under a variety of different names.

The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge, and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard, according to the Consumer  Product Safety Commission.

The extinguishers are either red or white, and are ABC or BC rated. The model number is on the extinguisher's label. 

For units produced in 2007 and beyond, the date of manufacture is a 10-digit date code printed on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom.  Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled models manufactured from January 2, 2012 through August 15, 2017 are 00212 through 22717.  For units produced before 2007, a date code is not printed on the fire extinguisher.

The extinguishers were sold at Menards, Montgomery Ward, Sears, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers.

About 37.8 million extinguishers are affected, in addition to another 2.7 million in Canada.

Plastic-handle models produced between January 1, 1973 and October 25, 2015

2A40BC

Gillette TPS-1 1A10BC

Sams SM 340

6 RAP

Home 10BC

Sanford 1A10BC

6 TAP

Home 1A10BC

Sanford 2A40BC

Ademco 720 1A10BC

Home 2A40BC

Sanford TPS-1 1A10BC

Ademco 722 2A40BC

Home H-10 10BC

Sanford TPS-1 2A40BC

ADT 3A40BC

Home H-110 1A10BC

Sears 2RPS   5BC

All Purpose 2A40BC

Home H-240 2A-40BC

Sears 58033 10BC

Bicentenial RPS-2  10BC

Honeywell 1A10BC

Sears 58043 1A10BC

Bicentenial TPS-2  1A-10BC

Honeywell TPS-1 1A10BC

Sears 5805  2A40BC

Costco 340

J.L. 2A40BC

Sears 958034

FA 340HD

J.L. TPS-1 2A40BC

Sears 958044

FA240HD

Kadet 2RPS-1   5BC

Sears 958054

FC 340Z

Kidde 10BC

Sears 958075

FC Super

Kidde 1A10BC

Sears RPS-1 10BC

FC210R-C8S

Kidde 2A40BC

Sears TPS-1  1A10BC

Fire Away 10BC Spanish

Kidde 40BC

Sears TPS-1 2A40BC

Fire Away 1A10BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 10BC

Traveler 10BC

Fire Away 2A40BC Spanish

Kidde RPS-1 40BC

Traveler 1A10BC

Fireaway 10 (F-10)

Kidde TPS-1 1A10BC

Traveler 2A40BC

Fireaway 10BC

Kidde TPS-1 2A40BC

Traveler T-10 10BC

Fireaway 110 (F-110)

KX 2-1/2 TCZ

Traveler T-110 1A10BC

Fireaway 1A10BC

Mariner 10BC

Traveler T-240 2A40BC

Fireaway 240 (F-240)

Mariner 1A10BC

Volunteer 1A10BC

Fireaway 2A40BC

Mariner 2A40BC

Volunteer TPS-V 1A10BC

Force 9 2A40BC

Mariner M-10  10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ

FS 340Z

Mariner M-110 1A10BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-3

Fuller 420  1A10BC

Mariner M-240 2A40BC

XL 2.5 TCZ-4

Fuller Brush 420 1A10BC

Master Protection 2A40BC

XL 2.75 RZ

FX210

Montgomery Ward 10BC

XL 2.75 RZ-3

FX210R

Montgomery Ward 1A-10BC

XL 2-3/4 RZ

FX210W

Montgomery Ward 8627 1A10BC

XL 340HD

FX340GW

Montgomery Ward 8637  10BC

XL 4 TXZ

FX340GW-2

Quell 10BC

XL 5 PK

FX340H

Quell 1A10BC

XL 5 TCZ

FX340SC

Quell RPS-1 10BC

XL 5 TCZ-1

FX340SC-2

Quell TPS-1 1A10BC

XL5 MR

Gillette 1A10BC

Quell ZRPS  5BC

XL 6 RZ

Plastic-handle models with date codes between January 2, 2012 and August 15, 2017

AUTO FX5 II-1

FC5

M10G

FA10G

FS10

M10GM

FA10T

FS110

M110G

FA110G

FS5

M110GM

FA5-1

FX10K

M5G

FA5G

FX5 II

M5GM

FC10

H110G

RESSP

FC110

H5G

Push-button Pindicator fire extinguishers: The recall involves eight models of Kidde Pindicator fire extinguishers manufactured between August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017. The no-gauge push-button extinguishers were sold in red and white, and with a red or black nozzle. These models were sold primarily for kitchen and personal watercraft applications.

Push Button Pindicator Models manufactured between  August 11, 1995 and September 22, 2017

KK2

M5PM

100D

AUTO 5FX

210D

AUTO 5FX-1

M5P

FF 210D-1
