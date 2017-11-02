Family food restaurant not much fun with a failing score

This week, Hamilton County Health Department restaurant inspectors visited a large number of establishments, and only one failure was reported. But the silver lining is that nearly every restaurant earned high score, with a few notable exceptions.
The crew at Baxter's Family Food & Fun 8023 Hixson Pike received a failing score of 67; reasons cited were several nonfood contact surfaces dirty throughout kitchen, raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in cooler, not reheating food properly, cleaning chemicals not labeled or stored correctly, fry cutter excessively dirty with food build-up, person in charge lacking control over foodborne illness risk factors. Corrected to 91.
The Grilled Cheese Emergency at 2212 Polymer Drive earned a 81 for no water available at hand sink/blocked, sink also blocked to wash equipment properly, no server on site with food safety knowledge.
BoJangle's at 1803 E. 23rd Street scored an 83, with reasons including wiping cloths not properly used/stored, employees not properly washing hands, in-use utensils not properly stored.
El Meson at 2204 Hamilton Place Blvd. for an 89, with reasons including wet containers stacked in storage, dirty rags on countertops, one server handling ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. Corrected to 94.
Other Hamilton County restaurants:
- 93 Griffin's Footlong Hotdogs 847 Main Street
- 95 Marco's Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road
- 95 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue
- 96 Old Chicago Pizza 250 Northgate Mall
- 97 El Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike
- 97 Arby's 9200 Lee Highway
- 97 Krystal 621 Signal Mountain Road
- 98 Rib & Loin 5946 Brainerd Road
- 98 Pin Strikes 6241 Perimeter Drive
- 98 Ankar's Downtown 510 Broad Street
- 98 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Road
- 98 Mexi Wings 6925 Shallowford Road
- 98 Chaos Mango Grill 5726 Brainerd Road
- 99 Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive
- 99 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way
- 99 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway
- 99 Burger King 4850 Brainerd Road
- 100 Wendy's 4500 Highway 58
- 100 Kozy Cooking 739 Ashland Terrace
- 100 Firehouse Subs 6408 Ringgold Road
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 97 Boyd Buchanan School 4676 Bonnie Way Drive
- 98 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike
- 100 Chattanooga Charter School 5600 Brainerd Road
- 100 Ivy Academy 8432 Dayton Pike
- 100 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road
Hamilton County school facilities
- 89 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road
- 98 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike
- 99 Ivy Academy 8432 Dayton Pike
- 100 Boyd Buchanan School 4676 Bonnie Way Drive
Tattoo/Body Piercing
- 100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue
Hotels
- 90 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive
- 91 America's Best Inn 7717 Lee Highway
- 95 Hampton Inn 7013 Shallowford Road
- 96 Fairfield Inn 2345 Shallowford Village Drive
- 100 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road
- 100 Holiday Inn 6274 Artesian Circle
Catoosa County
- 96 Boyd's Speedway 1481 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736
- 82 SOHO HIBACHI , 1014 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA 30742
- 91 THAI GARDEN , 685 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA 30742
Dade
- 86 Huddle House 4980 W 136 HWY TRENTON, GA 30752
- 96 McDonalds 5316 GA 136 HWY PO BOX 696 TRENTON, GA 30752
- 98 Wendys 50 CRIMSON DR TRENTON, GA 30752
Murray
- 90 Captain D's 1125 N THIRD AVE CHATSWORTH, GA 30705
- 90 Melon Patch Restaurant 2697 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, GA 30707
- 91 Twins Pizza & Steak 1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE, GA 30728
- 100 Walker County Jail 105 S DUKE ST LA FAYETTE, GA 30728
Whitfield
- 98 Domino's Pizza, 3591 CHATTANOOGA RD TUNNEL HILL, GA 30755
- 98 Econo Lodge - Dalton 1507 N TIBBS RD DALTON, GA 30720
- 96 Ice Castle 2514 E WALNUT AVE STE 1 DALTON, GA 30721
- 91 John's Bar-B-Que 411 N GLENWOOD AVE DALTON, GA 30720
- 97 La Quinta Inn & Suites 715 COLLEGE DR DALTON, GA 30720
- 91 Parker's Restaurant 2800 E WALNUT AVE DALTON, GA 30721
- 97 Teriyaki Bistro 2113 E WALNUT AVE DALTON, GA 30721
- 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School 203 E SCHOOL ST TUNNEL HILL, GA 30755
- 95 Wendy's 1140 GLENWOOD AVE DALTON, GA 30720