Family food restaurant not much fun with a failing score

This week, Hamilton County Health Department restaurant inspectors visited a large number of establishments, and only one failure was reported. But the silver lining is that nearly every restaurant earned high score, with a few notable exceptions.

The crew at Baxter's Family Food & Fun 8023 Hixson Pike received a failing score of 67; reasons cited were several nonfood contact surfaces dirty throughout kitchen, raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in cooler, not reheating food properly, cleaning chemicals not labeled or stored correctly, fry cutter excessively dirty with food build-up, person in charge lacking control over foodborne illness risk factors. Corrected to 91.

The Grilled Cheese Emergency at 2212 Polymer Drive earned a 81 for no water available at hand sink/blocked, sink also blocked to wash equipment properly, no server on site with food safety knowledge.

BoJangle's at 1803 E. 23rd Street scored an 83, with reasons including wiping cloths not properly used/stored, employees not properly washing hands, in-use utensils not properly stored.

El Meson at 2204 Hamilton Place Blvd. for an 89, with reasons including wet containers stacked in storage, dirty rags on countertops, one server handling ready-to-eat tortillas with bare hands. Corrected to 94.

Other Hamilton County restaurants:

93 Griffin's Footlong Hotdogs 847 Main Street

95 Marco's Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road

95 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue

96 Old Chicago Pizza 250 Northgate Mall

97 El Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike

97 Arby's 9200 Lee Highway

97 Krystal 621 Signal Mountain Road

98 Rib & Loin 5946 Brainerd Road

98 Pin Strikes 6241 Perimeter Drive

98 Ankar's Downtown 510 Broad Street

98 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Road

98 Mexi Wings 6925 Shallowford Road

98 Chaos Mango Grill 5726 Brainerd Road

99 Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive

99 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way

99 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway

99 Burger King 4850 Brainerd Road

100 Wendy's 4500 Highway 58

100 Kozy Cooking 739 Ashland Terrace

100 Firehouse Subs 6408 Ringgold Road

Hamilton County school cafeterias

97 Boyd Buchanan School 4676 Bonnie Way Drive

98 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike

100 Chattanooga Charter School 5600 Brainerd Road

100 Ivy Academy 8432 Dayton Pike

100 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road

Hamilton County school facilities

89 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road

98 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike

99 Ivy Academy 8432 Dayton Pike

100 Boyd Buchanan School 4676 Bonnie Way Drive

Tattoo/Body Piercing

100 Old Soul Gallery 3914 St. Elmo Avenue

Hotels

90 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive

91 America's Best Inn 7717 Lee Highway

95 Hampton Inn 7013 Shallowford Road

96 Fairfield Inn 2345 Shallowford Village Drive

100 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road

100 Holiday Inn 6274 Artesian Circle

Catoosa County

96 Boyd's Speedway 1481 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736

82 SOHO HIBACHI , 1014 BATLLEFIELD PKWY FORT OGLETHORPE, GA 30742

91 THAI GARDEN , 685 BATTLEFIELD PKWY FT. OGLETHORPE, GA 30742

Dade

86 Huddle House 4980 W 136 HWY TRENTON, GA 30752

96 McDonalds 5316 GA 136 HWY PO BOX 696 TRENTON, GA 30752

98 Wendys 50 CRIMSON DR TRENTON, GA 30752

Murray

90 Captain D's 1125 N THIRD AVE CHATSWORTH, GA 30705

90 Melon Patch Restaurant 2697 JOHNSON RD CHICKAMAUGA, GA 30707

91 Twins Pizza & Steak 1104 W MAIN ST LAFAYETTE, GA 30728

100 Walker County Jail 105 S DUKE ST LA FAYETTE, GA 30728

Whitfield