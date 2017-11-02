Warm, cloudy, stray showers through the weekend

Good THURSDAY. The further we get into November the warmer we will be. Today we can expect temps into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and we may have an isolated shower or two possible through the day.

Friday will be even warmer. We will start out with cloudy skies and temps around 60 degrees. By the afternoon we will sport a high of 75 with a few showers, especially during the evening and nighttime hours.

Saturday morning we will have a few light sprinkles on and off with temps very mild near 60. During the afternoon skies will clear just a bit. Expect partly cloudy skies with a warm high of 75.

Sunday will also be warm and dry with temps ranging from 60 in the morning to 75 in the afternoon.

Expect a return to the cooler air next Wednesday.

David Karnes

