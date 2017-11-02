Astros' shortstop proposes during interview after World Series

The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history Wednesday night.

However, shortstop Carlos Correa already had a ring in his back pocket.

Houston beat the Dodgers in a dramatic game seven in Los Angeles... But the real-life drama came after the final out.

Correa stopped in the middle of an interview with Fox's Ken Rosenthal during the live post-game broadcast to pull out an engagement ring for his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez.

Luckily for Correa, the former Miss Texas gave the Astros' star an emphatic "yes" with millions watching.

Correa told reporters he had a little help from the clubhouse staff, who safe-guarded the ring for him until the after the game was over.