H&M grand opening in Hamilton County

Major clothing retailer H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), will be opening it's doors in Hamilton Place Mall on Thursday at Noon.

This will be the fourth H&M location in Tennessee.

Store officials say the opening is a big deal for Hamilton Place, and that H&M is the largest retailer to join the mall's roster of stores in about half a decade.

The 23-hundred sq. ft. store will be located next to Sears and will open at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

Officials say the retailer carries clothing for the entire family at an affordable price.

A spokesperson for the retailer tells Channel 3 that they have already hired 20 people and will most likely hire more soon.

"We've just had a really warm welcome from the people of Tennessee, so it's a mix of a good customer base and a great location that would be perfect for our store, and we found it here at Hamilton Place," said Patrick Shaner, H&M spokesperson.

For the grand opening, H&M is giving away gift cards ranging from $10 to $100.

Mall officials say grand openings usually draw a large crowd, and that partitions will be brought in because they expect the lines to wrap around the second level of the building.

"We are really able to grow at a speed that works for us," said Shaner. "We also believe Omnichannel growth online is also doing really well for us. We really encourage our customers to not only go into our stores, but online as well, we feel that's been beneficial for us."

With some brick and mortar stores struggling to survive, H&M says they've created a business model that works for them.

H&M is also the first fashion company to roll out a global garment recycling program. Officials say customers can help save natural resources by donating unwanted pieces of clothing while in the store. Customers will receive a voucher for 15% off their entire purchase for each bag of clothing donated.

Officials say to kick off the recycling program on opening day in Hamilton County, customers who bring in garments to be recycled before the stores open at Noon will have a chance to win H&M gift cards valued between $50 and $250, in addition to the 15% off voucher.

Also in celebration of opening day, H&M at Hamilton Place will offer the first 200 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued from $10 to $300.