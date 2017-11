The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man who also has a warrant out for his arrest.

The sheriff's office says 33-year-old Mark Clayton Mitchell was reported missing by his family on October 25.

Mitchell also has a warrant for his arrest that was issued on August 4.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective W. Davis at 706-638-1909 ext. 1254 or click here to send a tip.

