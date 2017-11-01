FNF3 Game of the Week: Sequatchie Co. at Red Bank - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FNF3 Game of the Week: Sequatchie Co. at Red Bank

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Sequatchie County will travel to Red Bank for the first round of the AAA playoffs Friday night, the only all-local matchup of the week. 

The Lions won the Region 3-AAA title game for the second year straight, marking the first time Red Bank has won back-to-back titles in ten years. 

Meanwhile, Sequatchie County was close to grabbing the one seed, but because of last week's loss to Upperman the Indians finished as the fourth seed in the region. 

Channel 3 Sports will be live at Red Bank High School starting at 5pm on Friday. 

