Catoosa Co. Sheriff seeking runaway teenager

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a runaway teenager.

The sheriff's office says 13-year-old Kirsten Faith Crawford was last seen on November 1, in Murray County with 15-year-old Allie Branson.

Crawford is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 4’11” tall and weighs 123 pounds.

If you have any information about the location of Kirsten Faith Crawford or Allie Branson, please call Detective Tim Busby at (706)935-2424 or call your local 911 center.

