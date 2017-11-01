Sheriff: 'Rossville man arrested following DFCS visit' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff: 'Rossville man arrested following DFCS visit'

Posted: Updated:
ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -

A Rossville man was arrested Wednesday evening for locking himself inside his home when the Division of Family and Children's Services showed up.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. on Lakeview Drive.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk tells Channel 3, deputies were able to safely get everyone else out of the home after the man locked himself inside.

Sheriff Sisk says the man, whose name has not been released, was eventually arrested around 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

