3 Minute Drill: Episode #9 with Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter

By Brooks Carter, Sports
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #9. This week the guys talk Alabama-LSU, and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State ("Bedlam") among other top national games. Then they finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games (including insight on the first CFB Playoff Rankings).

Paul Twitter - @PaulShahen     / Instagram: @PaulShahenTV

Brooks Twitter - @BrooksACarter / Instagram: @BrooksACarter

WRCB Sports - @WRCBSports / Instagram: @WRCBsports

