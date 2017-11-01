East Ridge Elementary celebrates Synergy Station - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge Elementary celebrates Synergy Station

Photo Courtesy PEF Photo Courtesy PEF
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge Elementary students have some great new learning tools, thanks to a national grant program that has long helped Hamilton County schools. The Public Education Foundation (PEF) announced a grant of $50,000 from The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children to East Ridge. It will allow students at all levels to benefit from a new “Synergy Station” with updated reading materials, literary technology, and new seating in their library.

Officials from the school district and the PEF say this is another step in improving literacy, one student at a time.

This is the eighth year of a collaborative effort between PEF and The Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children resulting in significant financial support to 14 area schools. 2017 marks the final year of grants from the Leonore Annenberg School Fund for Children, which will have given a total of $7 million to 91 public elementary schools. DuPont Elementary also received the grant this year, and will celebrate their new learning tools next week.

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

