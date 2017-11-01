Police investigating shooting on Cannon Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shooting on Cannon Avenue

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Cannon Avenue Wednesday.

It happened in the 2800 block around 3:15 p.m.

Police confirm one person has been shot.

The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

