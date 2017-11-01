Gambler allegedly wins $14 million World Series bets . . . and h - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gambler allegedly wins $14 million World Series bets . . . and he’s letting it ride tonight

Posted: Updated:

(NBC Sports) - RJ Bell, an oddsmaker who also provides betting lines to the Associated Press, claims that a mystery gambler made an $8 million bet on last night’s Game 6 and won. Bell says he picked the first five games of the Series before that to get to is current total. Which, after last night, stands at $14 million.

And he’s letting it ride tonight.

Here’s Bell’s tweet thread with the info. I imagine it could be someone pulling his leg, but we’re going to file this under “I’ll believe it until I hear otherwise because it’s just too good.”

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.