Gambler allegedly wins $14 million World Series bets . . . and he’s letting it ride tonight

(NBC Sports) - RJ Bell, an oddsmaker who also provides betting lines to the Associated Press, claims that a mystery gambler made an $8 million bet on last night’s Game 6 and won. Bell says he picked the first five games of the Series before that to get to is current total. Which, after last night, stands at $14 million.

And he’s letting it ride tonight.

Here’s Bell’s tweet thread with the info. I imagine it could be someone pulling his leg, but we’re going to file this under “I’ll believe it until I hear otherwise because it’s just too good.”

CONFIRMED RUMOR

Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series - letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) October 31, 2017

What we know about $8 Million bettor

* Younger than 30

* Eastern European

* Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book) — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

[$8 Million Bettor cont ...]

Only betting history in Vegas = MONSTER bets in UFC. One source tells me he’s also undefeated on those bets! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

One source swears this bettor is just a beard for a mysterious group. Others say pros would NOT bet the bad odds this guy is accepting. — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017