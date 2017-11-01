Gambler allegedly wins $14 million World Series bets . . . and he’s letting it ride tonight

(NBC Sports) - RJ Bell, an oddsmaker who also provides betting lines to the Associated Press, claims that a mystery gambler made an $8 million bet on last night’s Game 6 and won. Bell says he picked the first five games of the Series before that to get to is current total. Which, after last night, stands at $14 million.
And he’s letting it ride tonight.
Here’s Bell’s tweet thread with the info. I imagine it could be someone pulling his leg, but we’re going to file this under “I’ll believe it until I hear otherwise because it’s just too good.”
CONFIRMED RUMOR— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) October 31, 2017
Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series - letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!!
What we know about $8 Million bettor— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
* Younger than 30
* Eastern European
* Spreading bets across town (tried to bet 2.8M at one Strip book)
[$8 Million Bettor cont ...]— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
Only betting history in Vegas = MONSTER bets in UFC. One source tells me he’s also undefeated on those bets!
One source swears this bettor is just a beard for a mysterious group. Others say pros would NOT bet the bad odds this guy is accepting.— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
Let It Ride bettor wins again. 6 for 6 in WS! Expected to have $14 Million in action tomorrow!! I'll let you know who he's betting ASAP ...— RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017
