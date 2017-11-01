Get those old pumpkins and leaves to be collected

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
With Halloween now over, those pumpkins and leftover jack-o’-lanterns seem, well, old.
The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works will collect those sad-looking jack-o’-lanterns, or they can be dropped off at all five recycling centers beginning Monday, November 6, 2017.
The locations and hours are posted on the Public Works website.
Pumpkin collection at the recycling centers will be available through Nov. 17, 2017.
Additionally, Public Works will start on-demand leaf collection. This means citizens can request pickup and a truck will be routed to their address.
To use this new service, residents should call 311 or use the CHATT311 App to request leaf pick up.
Leaf collection along fixed routes will begin later on Nov. 27, 2017, with crews following routes in numerical order. Citizens can check the progress on the Interactive Service Map, which also tracks recycling, trash pickup, ice and snow treatment, and street sweeping.
Guidelines for leaf collection:
- Separate loose leaves, bagged leaves, brush and bulky items. These materials are collected, processed and disposed of differently.
- Move loose leaves, bagged leaves, and brush as close to the curb edge of pavement as possible, but avoid placing the materials in the street or co-mingling materials.
- Avoid raking leaves into ditches. Doing so can cause flooding problems and have a negative impact on water quality.
- To prevent flooding, do not rake leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets.
- Avoid raking leaves into the street. Doing so can cause drainage problems and lead to hazardous driving conditions when leaves become wet.
- Consider backyard composting. Composting is great for your lawn and for the environment.