Get those old pumpkins and leaves to be collected

With Halloween now over, those pumpkins and leftover jack-o’-lanterns seem, well, old.

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Public Works will collect those sad-looking jack-o’-lanterns, or they can be dropped off at all five recycling centers beginning Monday, November 6, 2017.

The locations and hours are posted on the Public Works website .

Pumpkin collection at the recycling centers will be available through Nov. 17, 2017.

Additionally, Public Works will start on-demand leaf collection. This means citizens can request pickup and a truck will be routed to their address.

To use this new service, residents should call 311 or use the CHATT311 App to request leaf pick up.

Leaf collection along fixed routes will begin later on Nov. 27, 2017, with crews following routes in numerical order. Citizens can check the progress on the Interactive Service Map , which also tracks recycling, trash pickup, ice and snow treatment, and street sweeping.



Guidelines for leaf collection: