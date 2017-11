An Alabama couple was arrested October 30 for a litany of pornography charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Sylvania police executed a search warrant on Spear Street in Sylvania, AL, and arrested 27-year-old Robert Bishop, who was charged with 2 counts of dissemination of obscene matter, possession of obscene matter and bestiality.

The search also lead to the arrest of Ashley Hartline, 26, for sodomy 1st degree, dissemination obscene material, and production of obscene material.

Both are being held without bond.