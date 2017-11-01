Final report on Woodmore bus crash won't be completed before end of 2017

NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart (center) is briefed by the Chattanooga Police Dept. and Tennessee Highway Patrol Tuesday. NTSB photo

The expected final report on the 2016 Woodmore bus crash won't be issued before the end of 2017. The crash claimed the lives of six students from the school.

The driver, Johnthony Walker, was released on a $50,000 bond in October.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board tells Channel 3 that a "typical" NTSB investigation can take 12-18 months to complete.

The investigative process determines the case of the accident, but that is one factor the NTSB uses for their report.

Making safety recommendations is another important part of the report because they can have more of an impact on the future of transportation safety.

Investigators will often look at other incidents to see if there are any similarities, in order to make the best recommendation. Gathering that information can take additional time.