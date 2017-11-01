Viewfinders unveil Tennessee fall colors for the colorblind - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Viewfinders unveil Tennessee fall colors for the colorblind

Ron Dick, of Dandridge, who is colorblind, looks through the special viewfinder for colorblind people to view fall foliage. The tool enables them to fully see the beauty of the Smoky Mountains for the first time. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel Ron Dick, of Dandridge, who is colorblind, looks through the special viewfinder for colorblind people to view fall foliage. The tool enables them to fully see the beauty of the Smoky Mountains for the first time. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

GATLINBURG, TN (AP) - Tennessee tourism officials have installed viewfinders at three scenic spots, including an overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains, to help colorblind people see the fall foliage burst with color for the first time.

The viewfinders that debut Wednesday don't use new technology, since glasses for colorblindness already exist. But state officials believe it's the first time it's been incorporated into a viewfinder that helps with red-green color deficiencies.

Crews filmed reactions of some first-time viewers atop the Ober Gatlinburg resort last week for marketing purposes. Some of the first glimpses drew tears, smiles and expressions of wonder and awe.

The other two viewfinders are at scenic areas of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida, and at the westbound Interstate 26 overlook near Erwin in Unicoi County.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

