LA house gets Dodgers makeover

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
A Los Angles artist is giving one house a Dodgers makeover.

Hector Arias is the artist behind the big blue Dodgers house in south LA.

Arias painted the entire house in a Dodgers theme, celebrating the team's return to the World Series for the first time since 1988. 

The house features a giant mural of slugger Justin Turner and a Dodgers logo on the roof.

Arias says it's nice to see his art bring the neighborhood together.

The Dodgers art piece is only temporary.

The house was purchased by a realty company that has plans to develop the site.

