Warm and cloudy through the weekend

Good Wednesday. Today will sport overcast skies with a slight chance for a sprinkle. South winds will keep us warm in the upper 60s this afternoon.
Thursday through Saturday we will continue to see cloudy skies with a slight chance for a passing shower each day. Temps will be very warm starting near 60 in the morning and culminating with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Sunday and Monday we will see some clearing with the warm weather remaining. Lows will be near 60. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
We may see a little more rain and some cooler weather by the middle of next week.
