Warm and cloudy through the weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Wednesday.  Today will sport overcast skies with a slight chance for a sprinkle.  South winds will keep us warm in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Thursday through Saturday we will continue to see cloudy skies with a slight chance for a passing shower each day.  Temps will be very warm starting near 60 in the morning and culminating with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Sunday and Monday we will see some clearing with the warm weather remaining.  Lows will be near 60.  Highs will be in the mid-70s.

We may see a little more rain and some cooler weather by the middle of next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY

  • 8am... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkle?, 48
  • Noon... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkle?, 62
  • 5pm... Mostly Cloudy / Sprinkle, 68
