Dalton police get new laser technology to spot tailgaters

New technology is coming to the Dalton Police Department to keep the roads safer for the community.



The device is called an LTI and Distance Between Car laser. It's advanced equipment that tells the officer how close and how fast the drivers are going.



"It will tell the distance between the first car and the second car ultimately that's going to cut down on following too close on the crashes that we're having and the speed that they're traveling," Officer David Saylors said.

A little over half of the crashes in Dalton are a result of following too close. The purchase will allow the department to cover more area in the city, and expand their impact with drivers.



The department bought one LTI and Distance Between Car laser one a year ago and it's the only one DPD has for it's 70 officers.



The device also has a camera that captures photos and video that can be used as evidence in court.



Officers are required to go through training to use the lasers. Saylors said 40 officers are currently trained, which is more than half of the department.



The new technology has not been put to use quite yet, Saylors said the department wants to purchase the second one and train more officers before the utilize its resources.



Tailgating is not only dangerous but depending on the situation you can be charged with following too close and/or reckless driving.



"You have that distance and you start putting in a cell phone, or talking to people, maybe a passenger or messing with the radio or even reaching in the back seat that's going to change that time, it's going to make you respond longer," he explained.

Officers say it's important to follow the "three-second" rule when on the roads, that's the safest amount of time to reduce your risk of getting into an accident.



Last month, the DPD was awarded a major traffic enforcement grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. The department will receive $20,000 to continue their enforcement efforts to protect Georgia motorists from drunk and otherwise dangerous drivers.



Saylors said the money will be split into three different areas to support traffic enforcement:

$7,500 will go to network meetings and awards

$5,000 will pay for travel expenses for conferences/training for officers

$7,500 for purchasing one LTI/Distance Between Car laser device and one Powermoon Light

The Powermoon Light system is a device that the department will utilize to cut down on nighttime seat belt violations. In Georgia, about 60% of the victims in fatal wrecks were not wearing their seatbelt.



DPD said they hope to order and receive the laser and light system in January of 2018.