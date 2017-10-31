Roads close for Head of the Hooch

Head of the Hooch: Riverfront Pkwy will be closed from Molly Lane to Aquarium Way. The Veterans Bridge ramp will also be closed, as will Chestnut St. and Power Alley from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Pkwy. Listed roads will close on 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 1st and will be re-opened at 8:00 pm on Sunday, November 5th. The Head of the Hooch is one of the world's largest rowing regattas, with 2,000+ boats racing over two days. More than 9,000 seats are rowed. 1,200 boats compete on Saturday alone, more in one day than any other regatta. Races will be held on November 4 & 5.