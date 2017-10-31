TWRA Requests Public Input for 2018-19 Waterfowl and other Migratory Bird Hunting Seasons

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2018-19 waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting regulations, including sandhill cranes...More
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with riparian tree planting projects...More
The 2017 Tennessee elk hunts have come to a conclusion with a total of eight elk harvested during the three segments...More
