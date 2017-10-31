TWRA Requests Public Input for 2018-19 Waterfowl and other Migratory Bird Hunting Seasons

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is soliciting comments for its 2018-19 waterfowl and other migratory bird hunting regulations, including sandhill cranes. This is an opportunity for the public to provide ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with TWRA staff. The comment period is open Nov. 1-30, 2017.

Due changes in the timing of the federal regulation process, waterfowl and other migratory game bird hunting seasons are now proposed to the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission at its January meeting and voted upon at its February meeting.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2018-19 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov. Please include “Waterfowl Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.