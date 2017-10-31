Man smuggling illegal immigrants arrested in Coffee Co.

A man was arrested for trying to smuggle 16 illegal immigrants into the country in Coffee County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says on October 25th a tropper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-24. The trooper noticed that the driver seemed extremely nervous and when asked why he told the trooper he was driving immigrants from Houston, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia.

The driver told he was being paid $50 per person to deliver the people to Atlanta.

Another trooper with THP arrived moments later to assist with the stop and contacted the U.S. Homeland Security and Immigration Office (HSI) who responded to the stop and took custody of the 16 illegals and the driver. HSI discovered during their processing that 3 of the illegal immigrants were juveniles.