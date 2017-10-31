Georgia opens at No. 1 in CFB Playoff Rankings; Bama 2nd

The Georgia Bulldogs are the number 1 team in college football, according to the initial College Football Rankings of 2017.

SEC foe, Alabama is right behind them at number 2. FBS Independent, Notre Dame is 3rd and 2016 champion and ACC member, Clemson is 4th.

Sitting on the outside are Oklahoma and Ohio State.

The CFP Selection Committee cited that Georgia's 20-19 win over Notre Dame as a contributing factor to why the Dawgs are ranking ahead of the Tide.

Georgia returns to Athens this week and faces South Carolina at 3:30 and Alabama takes on 19th ranked LSU at 8 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.