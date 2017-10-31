Two Volunteer firefighters hurt from Collegedale house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two Volunteer firefighters hurt from Collegedale house fire

By Megan Roberts, Executive Producer
COLLEGEDALE, TN (WRCB) -

Two firefighters were hurt during an explosion at a house fire, Tuesday.

It happened on Main Street around 4:15 p.m. in the Collegedale area.

The explosion blew out the front windows, throwing the firefighters into the front porch railing.

They are expected to be okay.

