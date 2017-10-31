Two Volunteer firefighters hurt from Collegedale house fire

Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from there

Sharks and lost hope: 2 women rescued after 5 months at sea

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.

Pentagon chief says North Korea engages in 'outlaw' behavior

Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church service

You want the truth? Carl Lentz makes sure you can handle it

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial counts

Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept through

Utilities warn that power could be out for days in Northeast

President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.

Trump, first lady welcome ghosts, goblins on Halloween eve

A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid

Maine Medicaid expansion vote seen as Obamacare referendum

Google's self-driving car spin-off is accelerating its efforts to convince the public that its technology is almost ready to shift into its next gear and safely transport people without requiring a human to take over in an emergency.

Google-bred Waymo aims to shift robotic cars into next gear

New York City's annual Halloween parade is marching on amid heavy security following a truck attack that killed eight people.

Halloween parade marches on amid heavy security after attack

Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survival.

Women rescued by Navy defend their account of ordeal at sea

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the U.S. government to demand that it release a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy detained by Border Patrol agents after surgery because she is in the U.S. without legal permission.

Suit seeks release of immigrant girl detained after surgery

Trick or Treat? Yiannopoulos plans Halloween night speech at California State University, Fullerton, and police gird for possible violence.

7 arrests outside Yiannopoulos' speech at California college

A Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing to let a police officer draw blood from an unconscious patient is settling with Salt Lake City and the university that runs the hospital for $500,000.

Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video

Under fire, Kevin Spacey won't get International Emmy Award following a claim the 'House of Cards' star allegedly made sexual advances on a teen boy.

New allegations leveled against actors Spacey, Piven

New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The Latest: Uber confirms terror suspect was a driver

Drought conditions across much of Maine may have contributed to the large numbers of trees that toppled during a storm that walloped the Northeast this week.

Drought may have aided storm that walloped Maine, Northeast

Police are responding to a report of gunfire a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial.

'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path

Two firefighters were hurt during an explosion at a house fire, Tuesday.

It happened on Main Street around 4:15 p.m. in the Collegedale area.

The explosion blew out the front windows, throwing the firefighters into the front porch railing.

They are expected to be okay.