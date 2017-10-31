UPDATE: 11-year old boy hit by vehicle on Dodson Avenue

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a pedestrian struck call on Dodson Avenue. Officers responded to the crash around 3 p.m.

An 11-year old boy crossed the street of Dodson Avenue and was hit by a 4 door black sedan traveling south on the street. The vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.

The child has a non-life threatening head injury.

Police have very limited details on a suspect vehicle and described it as a sedan with tinted windows. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.