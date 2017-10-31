Family members speak out about young mother found dead in Grundy Co.

It's been a year and a half since a young mother was found dead in Grundy County and police still have no idea who's behind the crime.



Samantha Chandler's family wants answers and closure. They're sharing her story with Channel 3, in hopes someone out there knows something that can help solve the murder.



"She was a bubbly, loving, happy girl," said aunt Amy Millsap. "She had a contagious giggle that everybody loved."

Family members describe Samantha as a sweet loving daughter, sister and young mother who loved life.



"It's been a lot of tears and a lot of upset not knowing what happened to her," said Millsap.

Chandler was last seen putting her young son to bed, then going outside on her grandmother's front porch around midnight April 31, 2016.

"She was on the porch, she took Kyle and laid him down then came back outside and then the next thing we knew she was gone and she was found the next day," said Millsap.



Within hours, her body was discovered in the Ross Creek area about 150 feet from a gravel road, near a remote ATV trail.

Amy Millsap tells us her niece may have met a stranger or possibly someone she knew outside, but she would never leave her son without telling anyone.

That's why they believe she was taken from her front yard against her will.

"They say that she was beat to death," said Millsap.

Samantha's family says they will not rest knowing her killer is still out there.

"It's been dead cold, it's just like it's nothing. Nothing has come back on it, no answers for who did this,not anything," said Millsap. "17 months has gone by and no one is sitting in jail."

TBI officials disagree telling us this case is not at all cold. They say it remains an active and ongoing investigation.

"I'm scared to even sometimes go out on my own, just to walk out here on my own, because you don't know who is watching you," said Millsap.

If you have any information that can help investigators call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office or TBI.

"You don't have to give your name, just what you saw or whatever it may have been a car, just call and let them know what you saw," said Millsap. "It may be the one link that will solve what happened to her."