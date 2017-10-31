Chattanooga Police stress awareness is key for a safe Halloween

Chattanooga City Hall was flooded Tuesday with some of the tiniest of superheroes and princesses from Siskin Children's Institute.

But what these pumpkins and monsters lack in size, they make up in personality.

Chattanooga Police Department Sgt. Wayne Jefferson said community events like this and trunk-or-treats are becoming more popular among parents.

"We would rather have our kids in an environment that is more closed off more safe and we can pay more attention to them," he said.

SafeKids.org reports kids are twice as likely to be hit and killed on Halloween compared to any other day of the year.

Police tell Channel 3 there have not been any reports of people being hit on Halloween in Chattanooga in the last two years and they hope for the same this year.

"The biggest problem that we have is sometimes the kids are dressed in dark colors," Jefferson added.

Making it hard for drivers to see trick-or-treaters at night.

"You can go to your local hardware store and buy reflective tape. You can actually buy glow in the dark paint if you want to," he added.

Flashlights and glow sticks also make you more visible and remind kids to watch out for drivers.

"You have kids walking from neighborhood to neighborhood to neighborhood and they're actually racing to get to the next good house. And kids are kids and a lot of times they don't pay attention to the traffic laws," Jefferson said.

To make sure every ghost and goblin gets home safely this Halloween.