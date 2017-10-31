Don't be hungry on Halloween!

Halloween (or almost every other holiday) is about a little over-indulgence.

Lots of restaurants are in the spirit, offering deals for today and tonight. Remember, the deals are valid at participating locations, so checking in advance is always a good idea to avoid disappointment.

APPLEBEE'S

If you visit Applebee's in your Halloween costume, the kids get to eat free.

BASKIN-ROBBINS

Just in case you are worried about not getting enough sugar tonight, hit Baskin-Robbins. All regular and kids-sized scoops are $1.50 today.

A post shared by Baskin-Robbins (@baskinrobbins) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

IHOP

IHOP offering free food on Halloween, and making it okay for kids to play with their food. From 7:00am through 10:00pm, kids ages 12 and under can get a free Scary Face Pancake and design their own freaky frown using toppings like strawberries, whipped cream, Mini Oreos and candy corn.

A post shared by IHOP (@ihop) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

KRISPY KREME

Get dressed up in your Halloween finery visit Krispy Kreme for a free doughnut at participating locations on Halloween. You'll get to choose from Jack-o-Lantern, Spider Web or Mummy doughnuts (as well as the original glazed).

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (@krispykreme) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:11am PDT

MCALISTER'S DELI

Check out the list of participating restaurants to see if your local McAlister's is serving up free kids meals for costumed little ones (ages 12 and under), with purchase of adult entree on Halloween.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

No Bloomin' Onion, but when if the little goblins (kids) get a Joey Meal on Halloween, they'll get a free dirt cup for dessert. Mom and Dad can get ready for the night of shrieking children with a Dark & Spooky cocktail for $6.

A post shared by Outback Steakhouse (@outback) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

SONIC DRIVE-IN

Drive-thru Sonic has 50-cent corn dogs all day on Halloween.