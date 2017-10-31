Chattanooga Fire Dept. welcome trick-or-treaters during open house tonight

Trick or treaters can enjoy a two-for-one experience Halloween night as the Chattanooga Fire Department hosts an open house and treats for children.

All 20 CFD fire stations will be open from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Children can look at the fire engines, talk with the firefighters, and get candy from the fire department (while supplies last.)

Additionally, the Chattanooga Fire Department offers these safety tips for Halloween:

Going Door-to-Door

Never let children under age 12 go trick-or-treating or cross the street without the supervision of an adult.

Teach them never to dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Be Visible: Carry flashlights and decorate costumes, bags and sacks with reflective tape and stickers.

Teach children to walk, not run, while trick-or-treating.

Remind children to stop at all street corners before crossing. Tell them to cross streets only at intersections and crosswalks.

Teach them to look left, right and left again before crossing the street and to continue looking both ways as they cross.



Fire Safety

Look for “flame-resistant” labels on costumes, masks, beards and wigs.

Avoid costumes made of flimsy material and outfits with big, baggy sleeves or billowing skirts. These are more likely to come in contact with an exposed flame, such as a candle, than tighter fitting costumes.

Keep candles, pumpkins with candles, matches and lighters out of children’s reach.

Additional Safety Tips