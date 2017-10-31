Merle Haggard museum, eatery planned in Nashville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Merle Haggard museum, eatery planned in Nashville

Merle Haggard. AP photo Merle Haggard. AP photo

NASHVILLE(AP) - A new Nashville attraction will be devoted to the music and memory of Merle Haggard.

Bill and Shannon Miller will open the Merle Haggard Museum and Merle's Meat + Three Saloon in summer 2018. The Shannons have co-founded museums for Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline in recent years.

The Tennessean reports the museum will feature instruments, clothing, memorabilia, awards and other artifacts that belonged to Haggard, who died last year.

Haggard's parents moved from Oklahoma to Bakersfield, California, where the singer was born. Haggard was an architect of country music's "Bakersfield Sound."

Bill Miller paid just over $7 million for the 15,447-square-foot building last fall. The Merle Haggard Museum will be located on an upper floor and the saloon will be on the ground level.

