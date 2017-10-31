UPDATE: Shaw worker killed in industrial accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shaw worker killed in industrial accident Monday night

By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Whitfield Coroner Greg Bates tells Channel 3 that 51-year-old Jesus Pimentel was pronounced dead at the scene after getting caught between two machines at the Shaw Plant 23.

The emergency call came in around 9:00pm Monday night.

Pimentel's family has been notified.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Shaw Insutries worker was killed Monday night at Shaw Plant 23 in Dalton.

Details are still under investigation, but the death was a result of machinery at the facility.

A Shaw spokesman tells Channel 3:

An associate was fatally injured last night in an accident at Plant 23 in Dalton. There is nothing more important to Shaw than the health and safety of every associate and we are investigating this incident. The plant will be temporarily shut down during this time. Our thoughts are with the associate's family during this difficult time. 

