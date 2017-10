Georgia motorists could encounter road crews working on repairs for two state roads in Catoosa and Murray Counties starting today.

In Catoosa County, GDOT crews will start repair work Tuesday for the deteriorating edges of pavement on State Route (SR) 201. Work will take place daily, from Tuesday through Friday between the hours of 7:30am and 5:30pm, weather permitting.

In Murray County, on State Route (SR) 52, maintenance crews will repair and deep patch the deteriorating asphalt spots on the highway. Work will take place daily, from Tuesday through Friday from 7:30am and 5:30pm.

Temporary lane closures may occur. This work is contingent upon the weather as well.