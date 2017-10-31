Early voting underway in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia is underway for a single county TSPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The proposed referendum would increase the sales tax by 1% for a period of 5 years. The TSPLOST would begin on April 1, 2018 and sunset on March 31 of 2023.

TSPLOST would generate about $3 million a year for transportation projects, like paving roads.

• Walker County would get 75% or $2.25 million

• LaFayette would get 11.67% or $350,100

• Rossville would get 6.3% or $189,000

• Chickamauga would get 3.77% or $113,100

• Lookout Mountain would get 2.87% or $86,100

• Fort Oglethorpe would get 0.39% or $11,700

Early Voting Locations for TSPLOST

Walker County Board of Registrations & Elections Office (Courthouse Room 100)

103 S Duke Street, LaFayette

October 16 - 20 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

October 23 - 27 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College (Building 500)

265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring

October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chickamauga Civic Center

1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chlckamauga

October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rossville Municipal Civic Center

400 McFarland Avenue, Rossviile

October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lookout Mountain City Hall