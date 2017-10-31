Early voting underway in Georgia

Early voting in Georgia is underway for a single county TSPLOST, or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The proposed referendum would increase the sales tax by 1% for a period of 5 years. The TSPLOST would begin on April 1, 2018 and sunset on March 31 of 2023.
TSPLOST would generate about $3 million a year for transportation projects, like paving roads.
• Walker County would get 75% or $2.25 million
• LaFayette would get 11.67% or $350,100
• Rossville would get 6.3% or $189,000
• Chickamauga would get 3.77% or $113,100
• Lookout Mountain would get 2.87% or $86,100
• Fort Oglethorpe would get 0.39% or $11,700
Early Voting Locations for TSPLOST
- Walker County Board of Registrations & Elections Office (Courthouse Room 100)
- 103 S Duke Street, LaFayette
- October 16 - 20 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- October 23 - 27 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College (Building 500)
- 265 Bicentennial Trail, Rock Spring
- October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Chickamauga Civic Center
- 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chlckamauga
- October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Rossville Municipal Civic Center
- 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossviile
- October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lookout Mountain City Hall
- 1214 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
- October 30 - November 3 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.