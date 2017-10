One person is dead and the University of Utah has issued a lockdown after a shooting near the Salt Lake City campus.

The University issued the campus wide alert around 9 Monday night, telling students and employees to "shelter in place."

Police were still searching for a suspect into the early morning hours Tuesday.

Police say the suspected gunman, 24-year-old Austin Boutain.

Is a white man wearing black clothes and beanie hat, as well as a tattoo on his face with a cross and teardrop.