Dallas Cowboy star Ezekiel Elliott suspension back on

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's on-again, off-again six-game suspension is on-again.

Elliott and his legal team were in a federal court in New York City Tuesday.

The judge denied a request for preliminary injunction that would keep him playing for the rest of the season.

Elliott and the players association can still appeal, again.

Elliott and the players' union want the decision on Elliott's eligibility to be made during the off-season and then the punishment, if there is any, to be carried out next season.

In August the NFL determined on its own that Elliott was guilty of domestic violence in a series of 2016 incidents involving a former girlfriend.

Elliott has not missed any games this season while his court case has gone through six federal judges.