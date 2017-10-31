Great weather For Halloween

Good Tuesday and happy Halloween. It will be a nice one with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s this afternoon. Temps will be dropping through the 50s for all the trick-or-treaters this evening. Late tonight we will have clouds building in with lows dropping to the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday we have cloudy skies on tap with a chance for a stray shower or two. Temps will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday through Saturday we can expect a bit of a warm up with lows in the mid 50s and highs making it into the low 70s. Each day will be mostly cloudy, and we may see one or two passing showers each day as well. Rainfall amounts will be modest. Through Saturday we will see about 1/2" at most.

Sunday we will clear out and stay warm with partly cloudy skies and temps remaining in the low 70s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY