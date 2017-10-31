Make sure your kiddos are safe, take their candy to get an x-ray

It’s a nightmare parents hope they never have to encounter; finding a metal object tucked into a piece of candy. While officials say it's rare to find an object in your children's Halloween candy, they do say it's a possibility to find a hidden danger.

"Any parents that might be concerned about it, I know growing up that was a thing. Parents were always concerned about so if there's still that concern out there we would be glad to do that for them and let them know that we are here,” Natasha Ballard said.

Ballard is a doctor at AFC Urgent Care in Chattanooga. This year their clinic will offer free x-rays for candy.

On October 31st and November 1st AFC Urgent Care will scan Halloween treats for metal objects at four area locations :

The clinics will be open from 8am-8pm.

"It’s just metal only, so no glass or any other objects in there that we can see,” Ballard explained.

We put the x-ray to the test, we placed three metal objects small enough to fit in "fun sized" candy.

After we ran the scan, we could clearly see what didn't belong, and that's why the clinic is offering this service.

"That way you're not exposing yourself to sharp objects that may be in there. That way we can look that there’s nothing in a particular piece of candy so you don’t get injure yourself looking for it,” she said.

It’s a concept that might seem a little odd, some might say extreme. Therefore, if a free x-ray isn't for you doctors say taking your own precautions works just fine.

"Really just checking it yourself, making sure if there's anything open already go ahead and toss it out or bring it in if you're concerned and want it checked,” Ballard explained.