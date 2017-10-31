Halloween road closures

In Cleveland, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 downtown streets will begin to close at 11:30 a.m. due to the 30th annual Halloween Block Party.
- Ocoee Street, Broad Street and Church Street will be temporarily closed from Inman Street to Central Avenue.
- First Street and Second Street will be temporarily closed from Worth Street to Parker Street.
- Centenary Avenue from Ocoee Street to Harle Avenue will be temporarily closed as well as a section of Harle Avenue from Willow Street to 13th Street.
It is recommended not to park on the streets inside the Block Party venue after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31st. Over 50 vendors will be setting up their booths in less than four hours.
In Chattanooga, City Hall(oween) Event: East 11th St. will be closed between Newby St. and Lindsay St. from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm as the City of Chattanooga welcomes hundreds of children from Brown Academy will be stopping by Chattanooga City Hall to Trick or Treat for Halloween!
Graham Street Halloween Block Party: Graham St. will be closed between Normal Ave. and Crewdson St. from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm for this neighborhood Halloween block party.
Nile Road Halloween Block Party: Nile Rd. will be closed between Danube Dr. and Clipper Dr. from 5:45 pm to 9:30 pm for this neighborhood Halloween block party.