Halloween road closures

In Cleveland, on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 downtown streets will begin to close at 11:30 a.m. due to the 30th annual Halloween Block Party.

Ocoee Street, Broad Street and Church Street will be temporarily closed from Inman Street to Central Avenue. First Street and Second Street will be temporarily closed from Worth Street to Parker Street. Centenary Avenue from Ocoee Street to Harle Avenue will be temporarily closed as well as a section of Harle Avenue from Willow Street to 13th Street.

It is recommended not to park on the streets inside the Block Party venue after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31st. Over 50 vendors will be setting up their booths in less than four hours.

In Chattanooga, City Hall(oween) Event: East 11th St. will be closed between Newby St. and Lindsay St. from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm as the City of Chattanooga welcomes hundreds of children from Brown Academy will be stopping by Chattanooga City Hall to Trick or Treat for Halloween!

Graham Street Halloween Block Party: Graham St. will be closed between Normal Ave. and Crewdson St. from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm for this neighborhood Halloween block party.

Nile Road Halloween Block Party: Nile Rd. will be closed between Danube Dr. and Clipper Dr. from 5:45 pm to 9:30 pm for this neighborhood Halloween block party.