Tennessee athletic director John Currie breaks silence on coach Butch Jones

Tennessee athletic director John Currie said Monday night that he believes supporting his football coaching staff and players as they prepare for this week's game "is the best thing I can do for our football program right now."

"I know folks are frustrated with the won-loss record," Currie said in an interview on the Vol Network's "Big Orange Hotline" radio program. "I am, too. Coach Jones is. We all are. I believe right now the most important thing to do is support our players. Those seniors have three more times running through that T. And I know there will be a lot of great Tennessee fans there supporting them Saturday night"

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.